FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of Patriots fans crowded into Gillette Stadium on Sunday to celebrate the home team before they head off to face the Seahawks in the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

Whipping the crowd into a frenzy, Pats wide receiver Stefon Diggs shouted the team’s slogan, “We all we got, we all we need!”

Head coach Mike Vrabel said of the team’s first time back in the big game in seven seasons, “This is beyond my wildest dreams for the fans to have embraced us in the first year of the program as you have, I said all along, if our players played up the standard that you guys expected and the effort in which they were expected to play and their style of football that you guys would come out and come out you did, and thank you.”

He added, “A coach is only as good as his players, I promise you that, I know that for a fact, an a big part of our successis our players, and especially our quarterback, Drake Maye.”

Maye told the crowd, “First off, I want to thank you guys, you’ve been great all season, what a journey, and shout out to these guys, we’ll celebrate when we get back!”

Mack Hollins stole the show by shouting the other team slogan, recognizing their undefeated record on the road.

“Warriors! Come out to play!”

