Thousands participate in Best Buddies Challenge bike ride to Hyannis Port

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents took part in the Best Buddies Challenge bike ride Saturday, an annual charity event that wraps up in Hyannis Port.

7News anchors Adam Williams and Kim Khazei were among the more than 2,000 riders who participated.

There were different routes for 30 miles, 50 miles, and the full 100-mile ride.

The weekend of festivities kicked off Friday with a charity game at Harvard Stadium featuring New England Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

7NEWS is a proud partner with Best Buddies. The charity’s mission: to help create friendships and employment for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

