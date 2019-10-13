Thousands run BAA half-marathon for charity

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 6,000 racers, many of them racing for charity, came out to run the 19th annual Boston Athletic Association Half Marathon Sunday.

The day saw two new course records, in the women’s and the women’s wheelchair divisions.

The half marathon, presented by the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, was the third and final event of the BAA Distance Medley series.

Some runners, including Cris Domingo, came from out of state for the race.

“It’s so worth it, It’s a very challenging experience … running the half marathon is a great experience,” Domingo said.

More than 300 runners with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute team raised nearly $500,000 for the institute, which has seen more than $8 million raised through the race over the years.

