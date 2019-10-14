Thousands run in 10K for women in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of women took to the streets of Boston Monday for a female-only race that honored a two-time Boston Marathon champion.

The 43rd annual Reebok Boston 10K started near the Boston Public Garden and crossed over the Charles River into Cambridge before finishing at Boston Common.

Official race starter Bobbi Gibb was the first woman to run the Boston Marathon.

Olympic long-distance runner Molly Huddle, who set the American record for women in the 10,000-meter-run at the 2016 Olympics, crossed the finish line first with a time of 31:50.

She said the race wholds a special place in her heart.

“It being an all-women’s race, I like the atmosphere. It’s kind of special,” Huddle said. “I’ve done it five times now so I have kind of a history with it. It’s just always a fun part of my season.”

