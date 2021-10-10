BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 20,000 runners will hit the streets to run the Boston Marathon Monday, but thousands of people from around the world have already run the course.

Almost 12,000 people participated in the Virtual Boston Marathon over the weekend, running 26.2 miles in their own locations and getting a finisher medal.

Athletes from 76 different countries participated, Marathon officials said.

