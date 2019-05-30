Thousands set to pedal from Boston to Hyannis Port in Best Buddies Challenge

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Best Buddies Challenge is this Saturday, raising money for a great cause, and 7News is a proud partner.

We’ll be pedaling along with the thousands of others, celebrating a special anniversary and the charity that’s touched so many lives.

Anthony Shriver’s great idea began on a college campus 30 years ago.

“It started at Georgetown University with a simple concept that all people need to come together and be included and feel that they count and that they matter,” he said.

That simple concent became Best Buddies’ mission – creating friendships and job opportunities for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The dorm room dream was so successful, it’s gone global.

“The stories are countless. I mean, they’re all over the world. We are in 52 countries, so I see it everywhere I travel. In Abu Dhabi I see it,” Shriver said.

The organization has helped more than one million buddies so far, and now it’s created a new way to change lives.

Best Buddies Living is a home in California for buddies to live in.

“Our house is amazing,” Shriver said. “It’s brand new. It’s modern. It’s got a swimming pool.”

The home is tied to UCLA, so there’s a built-in social network.

“I think it will be huge for people with special abilities to have that type of experience,” Shriver said.

Saturday, Best Buddies hosts its largest fundraiser of the year, a 100-mile bike ride stretching from Boston to Hyannis Port, the home of the Kennedy compound.

“I feel grateful when I get on my bike and drive to my family’s home and how proud my grandparents would be that this movement’s going on in a place they discovered in the 20s,” Shriver said. “To see all the energy and excitement of it is rewarding to me. To see 2,000 people jump on their bike to support people with intellectual disabilities, it’s a great feeling.”

Part of the fun includes a Friday night football game with Tom Brady. The Patriots quarterback has been carrying the ball and moving those pedals for Best Buddies for more than 15 years.

“TB12 has been great,” Shriver said. “He’s been a huge source of support. He’s helped to take the event to the next level.”

But ultimately, Shriver believes the real secret of success is the mission.

“I think it’s because of the collective understanding in our culture that everybody has a talent,” he said. “And everybody has ability. And we’re all smarter, richer, and have better lives when we include everybody.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)