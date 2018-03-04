Thousands still without power as Massachusetts cleans up from massive storm

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - As cleanup efforts get underway in some of the hardest hit areas following Friday’s nor’easter, residents in Scituate are battling another issue — power.

The coastal community was one of the hardest hit in the storm, and it showed in the numbers. Late Saturday night, more than 90 percent of the town was still in the dark as temperatures dropped into the 30s.

As of Sunday morning, improvement was minimal — 85 percent of the town is still without power, according to MEMA.

Scituate isn’t alone — according to the MEMA outage map, more than 150,000 were without power as of Sunday afternoon. And while Scituate’s problems aren’t unique, they are just as frustrating.

Those living near the ocean used sandbags and sump pumps to try to keep water out. Gary Elsmore lives along 11th Avenue and was working hard to protect his home.

“I got everything sandbagged,” he said, “you know, so once it breached the sandbags, it just goes into the cellar.”

Others saw water so high it covered mail boxes and flooded homes along Oceanside Drive.

Water also caused trouble along the South Shore. Massive waves hammered the coast, sending waves higher than the tops of some homes in Marshfield.

Hundreds of families evacuated ahead of the storm, but those who didn’t were met with long lines at the gas station searching for fuel for generators.

Those who did have water-soaked homes that have their owners wondering when they’ll be able to head back home.

To hear from residents impacted by the devastation, check out the video above.

