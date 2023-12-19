More than 117,000 residents were still without power Tuesday morning, waking up the day after a wet and windy storm rocked southern New England.

Many schools were closed due to continued issues with power. Utility crews remained busy, in the meantime, still dealing with damage as they worked to make repairs.

Among closures, schools in Cohasset, Duxbury, Marshfield, Norwell, Pembroke, Scituate and Millis were closed through the day. South Shore Christian Academy, Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical and Foxborough Regional Charter were also closed.

At the storm’s peak, around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 285,000 outages statewide, with South Shore communities among the hardest hit.

“Our crews worked throughout the day today, where safe to do so, and will continue throughout the night and around the clock to restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible,” said National Grid Vice President for Electric Operations for New England Tim Moore, in a statement Monday night. “We are working through multiple 911 and other emergency calls, and our workforce is removing hazards, navigating around fallen trees, blocked roads, and flooding as we make repairs and restore service throughout the impacted regions.”

National Grid said it had increased staffing and shifts and secured additional crews, including from New York and Canada, that will work around the clock until service is restored to all customers.

Eversource also had crews out throughout the night to restore power.

Local wind gusts peaked at 90 miles-per-hour on Great Blue Hill in Milton. Elsewhere, Boston, Nantucket, Norwood and North Weymouth recorded gusts over 60 miles-per-hour.

The storm also dropped several inches of rain in many spots, with 4.8 inches measured in Ashfield, 3.84 measured in Stow and 3.31 measured in Norwood.

Storm causes flooding, structural damage

As the rain continued to fall Monday, reports of damage poured in.

In Boston, debris from a MassArt building crashed to the ground off Huntington Avenue after a structure hanging over a building entrance appeared to collapse.

Downed trees blocked roads in communities including Haverhill, Foxborough, Millbury, Waltham and Topsfield, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Flooding also closed roads.

In Cohasset, police said a falling tree branch hit a moving car on Route 3A. Police said the car was badly damaged. Both a mother and her infant suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to an area hospital, according to police.

In Medfield, a tree fell on a police cruiser. Police shared photos showing the damaged car but said no one was hurt.

In Newton, downed power lines landed on top of a car, causing it to catch fire. The car was left partially melted and burned. The driver, officials said, got herself out of the car but was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Wind ripped the roof off a car wash in Salem, New Hampshire.

In Lynnfield, Danvers, Wellesley, Weston and Boston, falling trees hit houses.

Fatalities reported in Hanover; Windham, Maine

Authorities said an 89-year-old man was killed after high winds and heavy rain caused a tree to fall onto a trailer in Hanover Monday morning.

Both Hanover police and firefighters arrived and were able to extricate the man, who was described as having severe head trauma as a result of the downed tree.

WATCH: Man in Hanover killed by falling tree

“The victim had severe head trauma and was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries,” the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office stated in a news release. “He has been identified as Robert Horky, 89, of Hingham.”

Officials said an investigation into the incident was ongoing, with the DA’s office emphasizing that the area experienced heavy rain and high wind gusts before and during the incident.

In Windham, Maine, local authorities said another man died Monday after he was hit by a tree.

Wild weather snarls commutes

The Federal Aviation Administration at one point grounded all flights departing Logan Airport. Flights were still severely delayed as of Monday afternoon but were back to normal by Tuesday.

MBTA ferry service was disrupted on multiple routes, only resuming for some routes around 2 p.m. Monday. Though service resumed elsewhere, the MBTA on its website said there would be no service on the Hull ferry through the end of the day Tuesday while crews complete cleanup work at the Hull Dock.

The T didn’t share further information on damage near the dock. Video from the area, though, showed cars crushed by toppled poles. No injuries were reported.

WATCH: Cars crushed by toppled poles near MBTA Hull ferry parking lot

Flooding extends to New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island

Stormy conditions also extended north and south of Massachusetts, bringing severe flooding to parts of New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island.

In Newry, Maine, video showed large pieces of metal floating down the Sunday River.

WATCH: Storm triggers flooding in New Hampshire, Maine

More than five inches of rain in the area ultimately damaged roads and trails at the nearby Sunday River ski resort, prompting the resort to close on Tuesday. Sunday River in a statement said it was assessing damage and will work to reopen as soon as possible.

In New Hampshire, additional video showed the Saco River near North Conway overflowing its banks, sending floodwaters into riverfront areas and uprooting trees.

In Gorahm, New Hampshire, a yellow tanker truck was seen being swept down a swollen brook before getting stuck under a bridge and sending water splashing onto the road above.

Police said crews were eventually able to free the truck, which was unoccupied at the time.

Elsewhere, in Jackson, more video showed river waters lapping at a stone bridge.

Energy provider Unitil Corporation in an update said roughly 1,550 customers in New Hampshire were without power as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, down from a peak of roughly 11,668 customers Monday.

While most customers still in the dark were expected to get power restored by the end of the day, Unitil warned restoration “may take longer for customers in isolated pockets that experienced extensive damage and those with individual service issues.”

“We understand this has been a very difficult time for our customers, especially with Christmas holiday only a week away,” said Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O’Meara said. “Our crews have worked around the clock restoring power to tens of thousands of customers who lost power during Monday’s high winds and we have a fresh compliment of crews blanketing the Seacoast this morning who will continue to work until all outages are restored.”

WATCH: Crews use boats to rescue people from apartment building in RI

In Rhode Island, local communities dealt with their own deluge of water and resulting storm damage.

In Cranston, crews were seen using boats to rescue people stuck in an apartment building near Fordson Avenue Monday night.

In nearby East Providence, the wall of a gym partially collapsed, scattering debris across the parking lot. The owners of Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness said the gym will be closed until further notice.

Clear skies expected as some flood warnings linger

Stormy weather largely moved out of southern New England early Monday afternoon. Clear skies and colder temperatures are now expected across the region through the rest of the week.

While New England is not forecast to receive significant additional rain in the coming days, flood warnings remained in effect around many rivers Tuesday morning as runoff continued to drain off local landscapes.

Among individual rivers, the Pawtuxet River in Rhode Island was in major flood stage Tuesday. The Blackstone River was in moderate flood stage, while Charles, Sudbury, Assabet and Merrimack rivers in Massachusetts were in minor flood stage.

