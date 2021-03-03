PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — More than 20,000 homes and businesses remain without electricity in Maine and New Hampshire on Wednesday following a massive windstorm.

Gusts reaching in excess of 70 mph whipped trees, rattled windows and hampered power restoration efforts on Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, more than 15,000 customers in Maine and more than 7,000 customers in New Hampshire remained without electricity.

In New Hampshire, the winds blew down a tent at a COVID-19 vaccination site and caused a scary moment when power lines fell on school bus. In Maine, multiple pileups were blamed on whiteout conditions caused by the wind in Aroostook County.

The wind gusted to 71 mph (114 kph) in Bryant Pond, Maine, and 60 mph (97 kph) in Concord, New Hampshire, and strong winds were reported elsewhere across the Northeast, officials said,

