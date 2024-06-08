BOSTON (WHDH) - Rainbow flags took over Copy Plaza on Saturday as thousands of people turned out for the annual Boston Pride for the People Parade and to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, its history, and the continuing fight for equal rights.

This year’s theme is “still here.”

“We are still standing strong, our community, our LGBTQ+ communities have been through so much and we are still here in spite of everything we’ve gone through, everything we’ve fought for, we are still fighting to exist,” said Boston Pride for the People President Adrianna Boulin.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov. Maura Healey were also on hand to take part in the fun and cut the ribbon, kicking off a day full of events.

” I feel great, Happy Pride!” Healey said. “It’s a great day, great celebration, great to see so many people celebrating pride in Massachusetts.”

Wu added, “Seeing everyone come together, see families, kids, seniors, it’s what pride in Boston’s all about.”

The Boston Pride for the People Parade is the largest pride parade in New England.

