BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of Boston-area residents took part in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Boston to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

7NEWS is a proud sponsor of the event, which drew survivors, their families, and those touched by breast cancer and aimed to raise money for breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

Participants could choose either a 2 or 5 mile route before celebrating at the Hatch Shell.

To learn more or donate Click Here.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)