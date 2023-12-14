Friends, family, and members of the Waltham Police Department will gather Thursday afternoon for wake services honoring Officer Paul Tracey, who was killed last week in a crash that also claimed the life of a utility worker and led to the arrest of a New Hampshire man.

The wake for the fallen officer will be held from 3-8 p.m. at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted in Waltham, where a massive American flag was positioned and draped from a ladder by the Waltham Fire Department Thursday morning – all with Tracey’s police cruiser stationed nearby.

“The city agencies, along with all the outside agencies are all working together, planning the event to honor Officer Tracey,” said Deputy Fire Chief Richard Grant. “The Waltham Police Department and the Waltham Fire Department – we really are a brotherhood. Our hearts are broken for the Tracey family and we’re just here to support them.”

Breaking: Casket of fallen Waltham Officer Paul Tracey arrives at the church surrounded by fellow officers #7News pic.twitter.com/W4FP5RRrpr — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 14, 2023

Tracey, 58, was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 6 while working a roadside detail on Totten Pond Road. Also killed was National Grid employee Roderick Jackson, 36, whose own visitation and funeral is scheduled for Saturday at St. Paul AME church in Cambridge.

Described as a tremendous husband, father, uncle and sibling by his family, officers from far and wide will gather to honor Tracey and take part in a walkthrough at the church Thursday afternoon, with thousands of people expected to attend the wake, as well as the funeral that will take place there Friday morning.

Following the walkthrough on Thursday, the wake will be open to the public beginning at 3 p.m.

During both gatherings, those who may be traveling through the area of Trapelo Road are asked to observe traffic patterns and no-parking areas, or avoid the area entirely.

RELATED

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)