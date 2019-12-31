Thousands to gather for Boston’s First Night festivities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands are expected to ring in the new year during Boston’s First Night celebration in Copley Square.

Crews worked diligently over the weekend to prepare the city for its annual festivities.

Several events are scheduled to take place Wednesday, including live musical performances, comedy showcases, and fireworks.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh reminded the public that, “This is a family-friendly event…There are a lot of young people and we ask you to act responsibly.”

There will be uniformed and plain-clothed officers mixed within the crowds.

“All of our public safety agencies have been working hard to make sure that this is going to be a safe night,” Walsh said. “There will be a strong public safety presence all throughout the City of Boston.”

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross says there are no credible threats but that “we want everyone to be our eyes and ears. Remember that this is our city; we protect it.”

Public officials are urging people to use public transportation, which is free as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, as there are several traffic and parking restrictions in place.

Traffic Restrictions

From December 31 at 8 AM through January 1 at 1 AM, Dartmouth Street, between Saint James Avenue and Boylston Street, will be closed to traffic.

On December 31, Boylston Street, between Ring Road and Charles Street, will be closed to traffic from approximately 4 PM to 8 PM.

On December 31, Charles Street, between Boylston Street and Beacon Street, will be closed to traffic from approximately 5 PM to 8 PM.

Parking Restrictions

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday-Wednesday” parking restrictions will be in effect, as follows.

parking restrictions will be in effect, as follows. Boylston Street, Copley Square side, from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Tuesday 12:01AM–Wednesday 5:00AM” parking restrictions will be in effect from 12:01 AM on December 31 through 5 AM on January 1 as follows.

parking restrictions will be in effect from 12:01 AM on December 31 through 5 AM on January 1 as follows. Boylston Street, both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

Trinity Place, Copley Fairmont side, from Saint James Avenue to Stuart Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Tuesday” parking restrictions will be in effect on December 31 as follows.

parking restrictions will be in effect on December 31 as follows. Arlington Street, both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Atlantic Avenue, east side, from East India Row to Commercial Street; west side, from Commercial Wharf to Cross Street

Beacon Street, both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Berkeley Street, both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Blagden Street, both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street, not including the BPL parking zone

Boylston Street, both sides from Ring Road to Berkeley Street; Public Garden side, from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Cambridge Street, City Hall side, from the driveway near Court Street to the JFK Building

Charles Street, Public Garden side, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street South, odd side, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street, both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street; Trinity Church side, from Boylston Street to Saint James Avenue

Dartmouth Street, both sides, from St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Saint James Avenue, both sides, from Clarendon Street to Dartmouth Street

Boston’s First Night is New England’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration and has been a tradition for more than 40 years.

