BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 10,000 people packed onto City Hall Plaza in Boston on Saturday to watch some of the world’s best street snowboarders take turns carving up the pavement and riding down rails.

The Red Bull Heavy Metal event saw snowboarders grinding on rails, launching off jumps and wowing the crowd.

“It’s gnarly,” one spectator told 7NEWS. “They’re going to throw down on that rail right there. That’s heavy.”

Organizers said they expected 4,000 people to show up but estimated the crowd to be closer to 14,000.

Snowboarders turned steps and walls into their own slopes, with some wiping out along the way.

“It’s whole other level out there compared to most people on the mountain,” a spectator said.

Some fans said they waited more than two hours in the cold to get a prime view of the action but said it was all worth it.

