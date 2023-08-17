BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of fans of all ages came together to party with the Savannah Bananas in Brockton on Wednesday.

The baseball team brings dancing, energy, and family fun to the game of baseball and has gone viral online for its videos.

For the last seven years, the Bananas have been one of the hottest acts around.

Similar to the Harlem Globetrotters, Bananas games are performances that keep the whole family on the edge of their seats.

Former Red Sox star Johnny Damon also made a surprise appearance at the game.

