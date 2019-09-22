Thousands walk Boston Marathon course to fight cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people pounded the pavement in Boston Sunday, hitting the 26.2 Boston Marathon route to raise money for the Jimmy Fund.

Now in its 31st year, the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk raises money for cancer research and patient care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“I’m walking in honor of my dad, Dan who passed away in 2013 from pancreatic cancer,” said Kathryn Liziewski.

Alicia Ramos of Taunton got emotional talking about her daughter Hannah’s battle with cancer, crediting the Jimmy Fund Clinic with saving her life.

“Thank the Lord she’s cancer-free now but she wan’t until she was a year and a half,” Ramos said. “I feel like [the walk] helps people realize that childhood cancer is such a horrible disease that takes so many kids.”

The event has raised $135 million during the past three decades.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)