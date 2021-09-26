Thousands walked along the Esplanade Sunday as part of a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event to raise funds for the American Cancer Society to fight the disease.

“I just love that we’re all fighting for the same cause … we are not alone,” said breast cancer survivor Jennifer Young.

The event raises awareness about the importance of breast cancer screenings and aims to ensure all women and men can prevent, find, treat and survive breast cancer. That includes young people — for the past 20 years, students at Catholic Memorial have raised more than $250,000 during the annual walks.

“I think it gives great hope, I think it teaches our boys about survivorship, and advocacy, and we’ve got over 200 boys here today,” said Catholic Memorial President Peter Folan.

“We have a lot of passionate people that hate breast cancer and want to make a difference,” said Louise Santosuosso of American Cancer Society New England.

