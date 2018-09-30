Thousands walk in 26th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands laced up for the 26th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Boston on Sunday.

The event, held at the Hatch Shell, was attended by many people directly impacted by cancer.

“I’m a breast cancer warrior. Not just a survivor, I’m a warrior,” Olivia Terrell, one attendee, said.

Those whose battle continues also showed up to walk, including Amie Bryson, who is fighting stage 4 cancer.

“I was kind of depressed for a while, but I’ve gotta just keep moving and hope for a cure,” Bryson said.

Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo, a longtime supporter of the cause, attended the event with his group “Survivors of the Sea,” which includes people from his districts.

“We have four busloads of people and I think we probably can use at least one more,” DeLeo said.

Around 30,000 women and men participated in the two-mile or six-mile walk. So far, more than $1.5 million has been raised for the American Cancer Society.

