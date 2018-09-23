Thousands walk with Jimmy Fund, raising millions for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands laced up and hit the pavement with the Jimmy Fund, raising millions of dollars for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Sunday.

About 9,000 patients, survivors, and family members walked the Boston Marathon course at 30th Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk with the goal to raise $9 million for cancer research and treatment.

“We’re walking this year, like every year, for my mom, Cindy Hogan,” one participant said. “She unfortunately passed away about 5 years ago.”.

The event’s upbeat atmosphere made it easier for walkers to take on the grueling 26.2-mile course, but participants said it was not all about having a good time.

“I have to admit, I started just thinking it would be a lot of fun because it’s the Boston Marathon route, but now, it means a lot more, too,” Tracy Bigney, another participant, said.

Participants were greeted at the finish line in Copley Square with a celebration, presentations, and more.

