CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to take to New Hampshire roadways to honor seven bikers killed in a collision with a pickup truck last month.

Organizers of the Ride For the Fallen 7 say the event scheduled Saturday started out as a way for several riders to remember the bikers with a ride to the crash site in Randolph. But word spread, and now there’s expected to be from 1,000 to 5,000 riders making the 90-mile trip from a Laconia bar to Randolph. A memorial service will be held at a motel where the bikers stayed.

The bikers were killed last month when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into the group. The pickup driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and remains behind bars.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)