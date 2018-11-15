LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in the Merrimack Valley are bracing for winter-like conditions as thousands remain without heat and hot water two months after the deadly gas disaster.

Crews have worked around the clock since the explosions and fires on Sept. 13 left about 10,000 dwellings without gas.

As of Wednesday, about 49 percent of residential meters have restored gas service, while around 67 percent of business meters have been restored.

Columbia Gas has offered apartments, hotel rooms and trailers to help keep families warm.

Others have been provided with temporary heating sources like space heaters.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera says they’re still on track to have gas fully restored by mid-December.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)