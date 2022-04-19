BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people are without power Tuesday morning after an intense rainstorm packing damaging wind gusts lashed Massachusetts overnight.

As of 8:30 a.m., more than 6,000 homes and businesses were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outages map.

A peak wind gust of 62 mph was recorded on Nantucket, while gusts in Bedford, Boston, and on Cape Cod neared 50 mph.

The strong gusts knocked a tree onto two cars on Camden Street in Boston’s South End. Crews were called in to clear the mess.

The heaviest of the precipitation has since pushed out but some areas were soaked with more than one inch of rain.

The rain will taper off after 8 a.m. and clouds are expected to break by the afternoon.

Rain since midnight… 0.50 -1.50" across the region. pic.twitter.com/agN3ISHXRD — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 19, 2022

Peak winds so far… gust to 62mph on Nantucket. pic.twitter.com/7FntMpNqPk — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 19, 2022

A tree has fallen on two cars in the South End after a windy morning in Boston.



Both cars on Camden Street have minimal damage, and a crew is on their way to clear the tree so the road can reopen.



Wind gusts in the city reached upwards of 45mph overnight. @7News pic.twitter.com/gPJ9GezYWE — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) April 19, 2022

