BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people are without power Tuesday morning after an intense rainstorm packing damaging wind gusts lashed Massachusetts overnight.
As of 8:30 a.m., more than 6,000 homes and businesses were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outages map.
A peak wind gust of 62 mph was recorded on Nantucket, while gusts in Bedford, Boston, and on Cape Cod neared 50 mph.
The strong gusts knocked a tree onto two cars on Camden Street in Boston’s South End. Crews were called in to clear the mess.
The heaviest of the precipitation has since pushed out but some areas were soaked with more than one inch of rain.
The rain will taper off after 8 a.m. and clouds are expected to break by the afternoon.
For more information, visit the 7Weather page.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)