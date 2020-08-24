Powerful storms swept through the Bay State on Sunday, leaving behind a trail of damage and thousands without power.

As of 7:30 a.m., 5,755 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The storms toppled trees in several communities, including in Wakefield where a tree uprooted and crashed onto a home just after the family inside had fled to the basement.

It also caused flash flooding in some neighborhoods, like Spencer where a car stalled in the floodwater.

Cleanup from the storms remained underway into Monday morning,

