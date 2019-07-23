Thousands without power after radar-confirmed tornado touches down in South Yarmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service says a radar-confirmed tornado touched down in South Yarmouth on Tuesday.
A tornado warning remains in effect for Barnstable County until 12:45 p.m.
Residents are being urged to seek shelter immediately.
More than 8,000 Bay State residents are without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Strong storms off the coast of Cape Cod just west of Martha’s Vineyard likely produced a waterspout before the tornado touched down, according to the 7Weather team.
“We’ve seen some spin and rotation to the east of Block Island,” 7Weather meteorologist Chris Lambert said. “The cell likely has produced a waterspout south of Rhode Island.”
The storm system is also producing thunder, lightning, strong winds and heavy downpours.
A flood watch is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Bristol counties until 2 p.m.
