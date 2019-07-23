Thousands without power after radar-confirmed tornado touches down on Cape

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of people are without power after the National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in South Yarmouth on Tuesday.

A tornado warning was in effect for Barnstable County for more than an hour. It expired at 12:45 p.m.

Residents were urged to seek shelter immediately.

More than 14,000 Bay State residents are without power after wind gusts of more than 80 mph uprooted trees, sent sheds airborne, and toppled utility lines, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

12:45 PM: The Tornado Warning has expired. Here are some of the wind gusts from the tornado warned storm that passed through the Cape. @7News pic.twitter.com/sLYng0wZm4 — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) July 23, 2019

[1202pm] Radar confirmed tornado in in South Yarmouth. Take shelter! pic.twitter.com/oNoSKCdfoY — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 23, 2019

Video of wind damage out of South Yarmouth. Thanks for sharing! https://t.co/BptkrN1mAL — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 23, 2019

Strong storms off the coast of Cape Cod just west of Martha’s Vineyard likely produced a waterspout before the tornado touched down, according to the 7Weather team.

“We’ve seen some spin and rotation to the east of Block Island,” 7Weather meteorologist Chris Lambert said. “The cell likely has produced a waterspout south of Rhode Island.”

The storm system produced thunder, hail, lightning, strong winds, and heavy downpours.

A flood watch remains in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Bristol counties until 2 p.m.

TORNADO Warning now extending further north into Barnstable County until 12:15 PM. This includes Barnstable, Dennis and Hyannis. @7News pic.twitter.com/yTaHbGY2rk — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) July 23, 2019

Still watching the storm south of RI that’s likely produced a waterspout. That cell continues to move toward the Elizabeth Islands/Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/Oa1DKB9nsC — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 23, 2019

