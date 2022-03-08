(WHDH) — Thousands remained without power Tuesday morning after severe storms moved throughout Massachusetts.

Nearly 5,000 homes and businesses were without power as of 6 a.m., according to the Mass. Emergency Management Agency.

Whipping winds overnight caused tree damage in several towns, including in Dracut where a fallen tree brought down power lines.

In Athol, a tree branch went through a car windshield.

In addition to the strong wind gusts, the Bay State also dealt with downpours.

