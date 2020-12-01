Thousands without power after soaking rain, strong winds batter Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people are still without power after a storm packing soaking rain and strong wind gusts battered the Bay State on Monday.

More than 4,000 homes and businesses remained in the dark as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Monday started out dry with a few isolated showers but the rain and wind intensified by the afternoon.

Strong wind gusts ripped off a metal railing from a rooftop in Cambridge’s Harvard Square, leaving it dangling in orange mesh above a busy roadway.

Terri Joyce says one of the railings from the rooftop fell to the ground, just missing a car.

“A car was driving by and it just missed the hood of the car and the car ended up ramming into it and pushing it across the street,” she recalled. “I think that person is OK.”

Firefighters quickly responded and roped off the area.

In East Boston, winds blew the siding off of a home.

“It was shaking the house,” East Boston resident Elizabeth Buenrostro said. “I could hear it through the windows, shaking my bed, pretty strong.”

A tree fell on a car in Medford and just missed hitting an apartment building on Brooks Street.

In Hopkinton, a tree crashed down onto a police cruiser, crushing its roof and smashing its back window.

Cleanup throughout the state is underway.

