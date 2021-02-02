Thousands without power after winter storm batters Bay State

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Tuesday morning after a major winter storm battered the Bay State.

As of 7 a.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 6,000 customers were in the dark.

The majority of the outages were concentrated in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth and Barnstable counties.

In Waltham, power lines and trees could be seen knocked to the ground.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the majority of Massachusetts as more than a foot of snow falls in some communities.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)