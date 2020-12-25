Thousands without power as Christmas storm packing rain, strong winds batters Mass.

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power as a Christmas storm packing soaking rain and strong wind gusts batters the Bay State.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Friday, more than 6,000 people were without power, according to the MEMA outage map.

A high wind warning has been issued for parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Nantucket, Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, and Suffolk counties through the afternoon on Christmas Day.

Wind gusts could reach 65 mph in many places with gusts as high as 75 mph on Cape Cod and the Islands.

The damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages.

A wind advisory will be in effect for points further inland.

The winds started whipping around midnight on Friday. They will likely persist into the evening before weakening.

A flood watch has also been issued for all of New England. Some cities and towns in Massachusetts are expected to get up to three inches of rain.

With temperatures nearing 60 degrees on Friday, melting snow coupled with the heavy rain could lead to flooding in areas with poor drainage.

