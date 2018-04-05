Thousands without power as fierce winds down trees across state

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Fierce winds toppled trees overnight, leaving behind a trail of damage across the state.

In Tewksbury, three power poles on Trull Road sustained heavy damage after a tree came crashing down, causing officials to close down the street.

Crews also responded to Wisconsin Road where a pole snapped.

The Tewksbury Police Department said that they are handling multiple calls for trees, wires and poles down. They are urging people to be cautious when heading out.

Trull Rd in #Tewksbury is CLOSED between Mount Joy Drive and the northern end of Cleghorn Ln due to a downed tree and wires across the road. 3 utility poles also damaged. @nationalgridus enroute. TPD21 pic.twitter.com/9LrIymjSIS — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) April 5, 2018

Emergency crews are reminding everyone that if you come across a downed wire, do not touch it and call 911.

As of 11 a.m., nearly 5,000 customers throughout Massachusetts were without power.

In Wilmington, a tree crashed onto a home. Officials said no one sustained any injuries.

Trees also toppled onto a car in Upton, bringing down with it wires. No injuries were reported.

Trees were also knocked over in Medford and Methuen.

The strong wind gusts uprooted this tree on Stanley Ave this morning. Engine 1 and MPD responded. pic.twitter.com/qyebfZcT4N — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) April 5, 2018

Please seek alternate route! In the area 110 Salem Street in #Methuen, we have a large branch down on power lines. Road closed at Salem Street & Hampshire at this time. NG on scene. Power restoration expected in approx 15 minutes @ChiefSolomon @SgtJMoore @OffLicata @OffScanlon pic.twitter.com/HKjdQNhrCi — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) April 5, 2018

