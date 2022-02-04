(WHDH) — Thousands of homes and businesses are without power as a winter storm brings freezing rain and sleet to the Bay State.

As of 9:30 a.m., more than 3,000 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

New Hampshire is also dealing with power outages, including in Westmoreland where a tree fell on a power line.

People are told to assume all downed power lines are live and to call 911 to report them.

Crews are working to restore power in Westmoreland after a tree fell onto this line. Icing can be heavy. Remember: If you see a power line down in the road, *always* assume it is live and keep your distance. Report downed lines to 911 and say clear until the area is made safe. pic.twitter.com/N97sz99CrY — Eversource NH (@EversourceNH) February 4, 2022

Colder air is moving down from the northwest, causing a changeover from rain to freezing rain and sleet.

The majority of Mass. is projected to get an icy coating, while Northern Mass. could see one to two inches of sleet.

Numerous crashes and spinouts have been reported throughout the state.

Officials are urging the public to stay off the roadways amid the slick travel conditions.

Patchy, freezing drizzle and sleet is projected to linger into the early evening before drying out overnight.

