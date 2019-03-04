Thousands without power as heavy snow weighs down wires, branches in Bay State

(WHDH) — Thousands of customers across Massachusetts are without power Monday morning as heavy snow weighs down wires and tree branches.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that more than 11,000 residents were without power as of 8 a.m.

The majority of outages ranged along the coastline.

Flakes began falling overnight, leaving behind more than a foot of snow in some areas.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the North Shore, South Shore, and Metro Boston until 10 a.m.

Click here for latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)