Thousands without power as high winds batter Bay State

Thousands of Bay State residents were without power Saturday morning as high winds battered communities across Massachusetts.

About 3,600 people were still without power at 10:30 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Downed trees were reported during the morning hours in Upton and Duxbury.

Worcester and Plymouth experienced wind gusts up to 50 mph this morning.

A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m.

