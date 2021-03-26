Thousands without power as high winds batter northern Worcester County

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 28,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday night as strong winds battered northern Worcester County.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for much of the Bay State until 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Winds anywhere from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

The towns of Ashby, Townsend, and Lunengerg have been hit the hardest with 100 percent of their communities without power as of 8 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map.

Fitchburg is at 86 percent.

So far, it is unclear when power will be restored.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

