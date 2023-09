Thousands of customers were without power Saturday morning as Lee lashed southeastern Massachusetts with 40-50 mph winds.

Nearly 3,000 customers were without power as of 7:45 a.m., primarily on Cape Cod, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s Outage Map.

