CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A powerful nor’easter barreled up the U.S. Northeast coast into New England Tuesday as officials warned of intense flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts, and widespread power outages.
The early nor’easter arrives before many trees have shed their leaves for the winter, raising the risk for power outages as branches weighed down by wet leaves come in contact with transmission lines.
As of 9 p.m., more than 9,000 homes and businesses across the state were without power. More than 2,600 of those outages have been reported in Gloucester but the wake of the storm is being felt all the way down the coastline, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
As the weather began to deteriorate, trees began falling in many communities like Chatham where intense winds blew the tree onto some powerlines on Fox Hill Road. The road was temporarily closed to travelers while crews worked to clear the area and restore power.
The worst of it was expected to hit late Tuesday through Wednesday morning, lashing the region with high winds and heavy rain.
