CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A powerful nor’easter barreled up the U.S. Northeast coast into New England Tuesday as officials warned of intense flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts, and widespread power outages.

The early nor’easter arrives before many trees have shed their leaves for the winter, raising the risk for power outages as branches weighed down by wet leaves come in contact with transmission lines.

RELATED: Track the storm on interactive radar

As of 9 p.m., more than 9,000 homes and businesses across the state were without power. More than 2,600 of those outages have been reported in Gloucester but the wake of the storm is being felt all the way down the coastline, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Gusty winds starting to wreak some havoc for electricity here in Essex County, per @MassEMA outage map. About 10% of Rockport without power right now, 16% of Gloucester in the same boat. #noreaster #mawx @7news pic.twitter.com/JUCQYfvgx9 — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) October 27, 2021

As the weather began to deteriorate, trees began falling in many communities like Chatham where intense winds blew the tree onto some powerlines on Fox Hill Road. The road was temporarily closed to travelers while crews worked to clear the area and restore power.

RELATED: Flooding, power outages expected as powerful nor’easter barrels into Massachusetts

This #noreaster has brought INTENSE winds to the Cape! A large tree is down right now on Fox Hill Road in #Chatham. The road is impassable and power is out in the area. DPW and Eversource are reportedly on their way to the scene. @7News @jreineron7 @joshwurster_ pic.twitter.com/HOtPB8Ej0m — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) October 27, 2021

The worst of it was expected to hit late Tuesday through Wednesday morning, lashing the region with high winds and heavy rain.

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest forecast updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)