Thousands without power as Plymouth pummeled by winter storm

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Crews are working into the night after a blizzard dumped about a foot of snow in Plymouth, combined with poor visibility and whipping winds, as Plymouth was one of several communities to see blizzard conditions.

Heavy, wet snow and powerful winds brought down trees and power lines. Thousand of people in the town were without power for the third time in less than two weeks.

“I have been doing this for 11 years,” said Mark Flaherty of Eversource. “I have never seen anything like this.”

Flooding was not an issue in Plymouth like with the first two storms, but in nearby Scituate, water pooled in the streets with minor flooding after Tuesday morning’s high tide.

Police responded to a scene after a man says a plow hit him while he was walking his dog. Authorities say the driver stopped and the man is being treated for a leg injury.

People are now left to clean up once again, hoping for warmer weather to come soon.

