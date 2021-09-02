BOSTON (WHDH) - Utility workers are dealing with thousands of power outages as remnants of Ida batter Massachusetts on Thursday.

More than 10,000 customers were without power as of 4:45 a.m., according to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon before turning more widespread in the evening and overnight. The heaviest rain is moving through during the morning commute.

The wind is also playing a factor with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph on the eastern coastline and Cape Cod, as well as 35 to 40 mph inland.

In addition, a tornado watch has been issued for Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket, and Plymouth counties.

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)