Thousands without power as severe thunderstorms, rain sweep through Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of residents were left in the dark after severe weather swept across the Bay State Wednesday.

Torrential rains and strong wind gusts moving across much of Massachusetts left more than 13,000 homes and businesses without power around 5:20 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The majority of the outages were reported in North Shore towns with 50 percent of Manchester’s population temporarily in the dark.

Parts of Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Cambridge police responded to several reports of trees toppling onto wires due to the storms.

Residents are asked to avoid the Mount Pleasant Street, Walden Street, Holmes Street, and Appleton Street areas while crews work to repair the damage.

We have reports of several trees and wires down due to the storms: Trees Down

Lowell St (Tree & Wire)

Mt Auburn St & Trail St

Stearns St (Tree and Wire)

Fawcett St

Mt Auburn St (near Ash)

Alpine St & Concord Ave Wires Down

Mt Pleasant St

Walden St

Holmes St

Appleton St — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) July 31, 2019

