Thousands without power as severe thunderstorms, rain sweep through Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Across the region, thousands of residents were left in the dark after severe weather swept across the Bay State Wednesday.

Torrential rains and strong wind gusts moving leftover from hurricane Barry made their way across the state leaving more than 7,000 homes and business without power around 3:30 p.m. according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The majority of the outages were reported in the North Shore towns of Salem and Gloucester where over 3,000 people were affected.

Parts of Middlesex, Norfolk, and Worcester counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. Hampden and Hampshire counties are under are warning until 3:45 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. It covers all of the state, with the exception of the islands.

