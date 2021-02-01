Thousands without power as snowstorm batters Bay State

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Monday night as a major winter storm battered the Bay State.

As of 10 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that over 3,300 residents were without power. But in just under half an hour, the number nearly doubled and more than 6,000 residents were without.

The outages were concentrated in both Norfolk and Suffolk counties but spanned the length of the coast and breadth of the state.

Sharon reported that more than a quarter of their town was impacted. Swansea reporting almost a third of their town in the dark.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the majority of Massachusetts as some communities brace for more than a foot of snow.

The warning took effect at 7 a.m. Monday and is expected to last until Tuesday morning, excluding the Cape and the Islands.

