Thousands without power as storm dumps snow across Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of residents were without power Saturday as a nor’easter blew through Massachusetts, making road conditions hazardous as it was expected to dump up to a foot of snow in parts of the state.

More than 24,000 people were without power as of 4 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The nor’easter triggered a winter storm warning in parts of New Hampshire and from the Worcester area to Metro Boston.

Worcester saw more than 5 inches of snow by the afternoon and was expected to get up a foot or more as heavy snow was expected for the next three to six hours, slowing travel on the roads.

 

