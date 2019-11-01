Thousands without power as strong winds wreak havoc across Bay State

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of Bay State residents are still without power after whipping winds wreaked havoc overnight, downing trees and power lines.

In eastern Massachusetts, gusts reached more than 60 mph, while the remainder of the state experienced gusts around 50 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of Massachusetts until 4 p.m.

The strong winds knocked down trees and power lines throughout the state.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported about 16,000 outages as of noon Friday.

In Douglas, a tree came crashing through a house. The homeowner says nobody was hurt.

Multiple trees fell onto power lines and cars in Westboro. One just missed hitting a home.

A toppled tree landed on a house in Medford, while another tree in Wilmington fell across a road.

Wires knocked down in Oxford caught on fire.

In Chelsea, the winds ripped part of a facade off of a building, leaving chunks of brick on the sidewalk and street.

A large tree also caused major damage to a home in Springfield but officials say no one was hurt.

Crews are working to clean up the damage statewide.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)