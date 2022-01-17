Thousands of customers are without power as whipping winds and a wintry mix move through the Bay State on Monday morning.

More than 4,500 homes and businesses remained without power as of 6 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The weather event started off as snow for Massachusetts before southeast winds pulled in warmer air off the water, causing a change over to heavy rain for parts of the state.

Eastern Mass. is also dealing with strong winds as gusts reach up to 65 mph.

The rain is expected to move out around noon.

