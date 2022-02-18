BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Whipping winds with gusts nearing 60 mph in some Massachusetts communities have left thousands of customers without power.

More than 5,000 homes and businesses were without power as of 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Mass. Emergency Management Agency.

A high wind warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Bristol, Plymouth, Norfolk, Suffolk, Southeast Middlesex, and Southern Worcester counties.

The remainder of the state is under a wind advisory.

Eversource crews staged themselves throughout the state in anticipation of the power outages.

“Our crews are out there removing trees, tree limbs, unblocking roads so that emergency crews can get to where they need to go in case of an emergency,” Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said. “We can scale up our response and we can scale down our response depending on what we’re seeing there live in the field.”

Martha’s Vineyard saw the highest peak wind gust overnight at 54 mph.

Peak gusts are expected to continue nearing 60 mph throughout the morning.

54mph gust on the Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/sj1PiYhkwg — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 18, 2022

Peak gusts 50-60mph over the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/ASYFrRMag7 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 18, 2022

Wind advisory and high wind warning still up until 9am. pic.twitter.com/3nAstLXfKR — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 18, 2022

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)