Thousands without power in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - As of 10:30 p.m. over 6,500 homes and businesses were without power in Beverly as temperatures drop dangerously low Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

So far, it is unclear what may have knocked out the electricity in the Essex County neighborhood or when it may be restored.

National Grid serves the area.

