Over 2000 people across the state are without power as the New England region is under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, officials reported.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that East Brookfield and Brookfield have the highest percentage of outages in the state. Over 300 people in those town are affected by the outages.

MEMA’s interactive map of the region tracks live information about outages from Barnstable to Berkshire County.

Closer to New Hampshire, over 1600 were without power in Tyngsboro and Westford combined earlier in the morning as of 11:30. By 11:45, power was restored in these areas, according to MEMA.

Severe thunderstorms in central to eastern Massachusetts headed northeast towards New Hampshire Sunday morning.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

