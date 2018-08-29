Thousands without power on North Shore amid excessive heat warning

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of North Shore residents are without power Wednesday as the state is under an excessive heat warning.

More than 14,000 customers in the area of Beverly, Hamilton, Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Gloucester were without power as of 11:30 a.m. after a portion of a transmission line went out of service, according to National Grid’s online power outage map. More than half of those customers have since had power restored.

The widespread outage, which was first reported around 10:30 a.m., is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m., according to National Grid.

Around 11:30 a.m., 7,970 customers remained without power in the Essex and Hamilton areas.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

There is a wide spread power outage which includes Essex, Gloucester, Beverly, etc. National Grid is aware of the issue and is working to correct it as quickly as possible. At this time,… https://t.co/ZpYxIlWgaV — Essex Police Dept (@Essex_PD) August 29, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)