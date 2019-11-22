BOSTON (WHDH) - A threat made toward a K-8 school in Boston prompted an increased police presence Friday.

Donald McKay School administrators were made aware of a threatening message, which Boston police say they are investigating.

There is no evidence that suggests the threat is credible at this time, according to a spokesperson for Boston Public Schools.

The added police presence at the school is being implemented as a precaution.

No additional information has been released.

