Threat found in Algonquin Regional High School bathroom prompts added police presence

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Northborough police are investigating a troubling threat found at Algonquin Regional High School Wednesday.

A handwritten message containing a date and a reference to a school shooting was found in a bathroom stall at the school around 2 p.m., according to an email sent to parents from superintendent Christine M. Johnson of Northborough and Southborough public schools.

The message did not target any individuals or a specific school, Johnson added.

However, the date referenced Thursday and the location of the message will result in an increased police presence on the Algonquin campus.

Due to the threat, senior graduation rehearsal has been pushed back from Thursday to Friday.

